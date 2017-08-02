Lobstermen rescue bald eagle struggling to swim

(WSVN) - A bald eagle is flying high once more after getting into a bit of trouble on the water.

Two lobstermen spotted the bird struggling to swim off the coast of Phoenix, Maine.

Video shows them approaching the eagle with their boat as it floundered in the water while trying to stay afloat.

The two men, John Chipman Jr. and Kevin Meaney, then turned off the camera and jumped into action, creating a makeshift raft.

The eagle managed to get itself onto the raft, which the two men then brought aboard their boat.

The exhausted bird went along for the ride for just a few minutes. Once it regained its strength, the men said the eagle flew away.

(Video courtesy: Instagram/lobstahlady)

