Little Tikes recalls popular swing for toddlers

(WSVN) - Little Tikes has issued a recall on a popular swing for toddlers.

The company is recalling 540,000 of its two-in-one snug and secure pink toddler swings.

The company says the swing’s seat can break, leading to the child falling and getting injured.

The recall includes swings manufactured in the U.S. from November 2009 through May 2014.

Little Tikes said they have received 140 reports of breaks, resulting in the injuries of 39 children.

Parents who own the swing are asked to discontinue use and to contact Little Tikes for a credit towards another product.

