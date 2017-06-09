Little girl’s viral meltdown healed with a hug

(WSVN) - Sometimes all it takes is a hug.

A video of a father consoling his crying toddler has gone viral, and has the internet collectively saying, “awww.”

Two-year-old Tiara Vazquez was devastated after her friends called her “bad,” so the little girl had a meltdown in her father’s car. It turns out a hug from her dad was the cure.

Popiando Vazquez, an Uber driver in New York, told Fox 5 he happened to capture the sweet moment on camera since he keeps his phone camera recording while he’s working.

“Sometimes these women just need a hug!” he said.

Vazquez uploaded the video to his Instagram account, where it garnered over a million views in less than a day.

He even gave his little girl a bit of fatherly wisdom: “Don’t let them see you cry, okay?”

