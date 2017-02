MIAMI (WSVN) - LEGO is expected to launch a new social network app.

“LEGO Life” will allow children under the age of 13 to share pictures of their creations and participate in building challenges.

The company also took measures to prevent online bullying by only allowing kids to comment on each others’ photos with LEGO emojis.

