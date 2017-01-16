Latest yoga trend? Goat yoga

PHOENIX, AZ (WHDH) — A farm owner teamed up with a yoga instructor to create a new workout trend that is taking Arizona by storm—goat yoga.

The goats join in on the exercise; they even climb on the back of participants.

The classes started in October. It was slow to catch on, but they are now selling out classes.

The farm offers the classes for just $10 for an hour.

