Las Vegas travelers in South Florida share stories after shooting

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers flying from Las Vegas arrived in South Florida, Monday, following the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

One woman said she was in a taxi on her way to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas when, she believes, she heard the gunshots ringing out.

“It was crazy, it was crazy — they locked down the airport, we couldn’t go anywhere. And we heard all these shots. We were in the taxi going to airport right by Mandalay Bay,” said traveler Shelly Powers. “And then, when we got to the airport, we didn’t know what was going on, you know, we just knew something was happening. When we got to the airport, they put the airport on lockdown and just kept us there … We heard stuff, but we didn’t know what it was, and then when we got to the airport, we found out exactly what had happened.”

Another traveler described his experience at the Las Vegas airport.

“We were taxiing and they said, ‘The good news is we’re number one for take off. The bad news is there’s some kind of a security breach, so we have to stay here for 45 minutes.’ And then we eventually had to go back to the gate and get off the plane,” said traveler Steve Martin.

The shooting happened around the same time that many travelers were catching red-eye flights from Las Vegas to the east coast.

