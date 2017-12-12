Las Vegas massacre survivor who was shot in the head returns home for the holidays

(WSVN) - A woman who was shot in the head during the Las Vegas massacre is finally going home, just in time for the holidays.

Fox 5 reports that Tina Frost walked out of the inpatient rehabilitation hospital Friday, just the latest step of her miraculous recovery from the October mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured nearly 500.

“She can enjoy her family and friends and some normalcy and doing some more on her own,” her mother Mary Moreland wrote on the family’s GoFundMe page, calling it a “HUGE milestone for our Tina.”

The Maryland native was shot in the head while attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas with her boyfriend Austin on Oct. 1. She underwent numerous surgeries and lost her right eye as a result of the shooting.

“She’ll have pieces of the bullet in her brain forever,” Moreland said.

Reconstructive surgery will be necessary to repair Frost’s face and eyes. The family’s GoFundMe page has raised over $600,000 to cover her medical expenses.

“The power of being strong, courageous, patient and determined by Tina along with Austin, all her family, friends and supporters like you will keep this uphill marathon of a miracle moving in the right direction,” her family wrote. “Thank you for all your visits, calls, messages and prayers for our Sweet Tina.”

The family says that, though Frost still faces a long, uphill battle to recovery, they are grateful for her long-awaited return home in time for Christmas.

“We hope you all have a wonderful holiday season as we are planning to and have a lot to celebrate and be thankful for.”

