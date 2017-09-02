SPRING, Texas (WSVN) — Authorities in East Texas were surprised to find a scaly visitor making itself at home in a house that was flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Homeowners residing in Harris County, which includes Houston, had a large alligator waiting inside their residence, according to a Facebook post from Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Friday’s social media post, which included a photo of the large reptile, stated the office got a call about an intruder inside someone’s home. When officers arrived, they found the alligator resting under a table.

The Facebook post stated the uninvited house guest would be “delivered … back into his natural habitat.”

