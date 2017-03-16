Krispy Kreme turns original glazed doughnuts green for St. Patrick’s Day

(WSVN) - Top o’ the mornin’, South Florida.

Irish I didn’t give up dessert for Lent, because Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year in unprecedented Irish fashion — not only will they be bringing back their green dough, but they will also be changing the name of their most iconic doughnut, Original Glazed, to O’riginal Glazed.

Get it? So O’riginal!

Krispy Kreme’s Green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut will be available for one day only Friday, March 17, at participating shops in the U.S. and Canada.

A dozen green O’riginal Glazed doughnuts? More like a portable #StPatricksDay party!

Keep the party going https://t.co/vBJcCBiW2l pic.twitter.com/DBdPcuO1Q5 — krispykreme (@krispykreme) March 15, 2017

