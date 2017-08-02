Krispy Kreme combines Reese’s Peanut Butter with newest doughnut

MIAMI (WSVN) - Krispy Kreme has teamed up with a powerhouse company to make their treats a little bit sweeter.

According to Krispy Kreme’s official website, they will be rolling out their Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut for a limited time only.

The doughnut is filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter and topped off with mini Reese’s Peanut Butter chips.

The nearly impossible to resist treat will be available at Krispy Kreme locations on Friday.

