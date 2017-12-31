Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

TOKYO (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country’s nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat.

Kim was speaking in his annual New Year’s Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of “completing” its nuclear forces and added that the has a “nuclear button” on his desk.

The customary New Year’s address was broadcast Monday morning on North Korean state television.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.