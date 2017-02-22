Kids eat for free at Steak ‘n Shake with minimum purchase

(WSVN) - They are famous for their “steakburgers.” Now Steak ‘n Shake wants to be known as the restaurant where kids eat free every day of the week.

The fast casual restaurant says kids ages 12 and younger will be able to receive a “Kids Plate” for free. The promotion stipulates that, for every $9 spent, one child will receive their meal at no charge.

Steak ‘n Shake says the deal is for dine-in customers only, and is valid at more than 400 locations nationwide.

Previously, the promotion was limited to weekend days only.

Kids Plate options include a Steakburger, mini corn dogs, mac & cheese, or Steakburger sliders. Each plate comes with either fries or applesauce.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.