KFC’s new campaign is out of this world

(WSVN) - Last Thursday, KFC floated their spicy zinger sandwich to the edge of the atmosphere.

This is the fast food chain’s latest, and arguably goofiest, ad campaign yet. It’s been dubbed the “The Zinger 1” mission, and KFC can officially claim their food is now “out of this world.”

The sandwich currently is floating around 80,000 feet and will stay up there for about four days.

In space, no one can hear you snack. pic.twitter.com/bhPRiBarwl — KFC (@kfc) July 1, 2017

