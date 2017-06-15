Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife sentenced to home confinement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP/WSVN) — A 70-year-old man who said he robbed a Kansas City, Kansas, bank so he could get away from his wife was sentenced to six months of home confinement after pleading guilty.

Lawrence John Ripple went to the Bank of Labor — a block from police headquarters — last September. He gave a note to a teller saying he had a gun and was demanding money. After he was given $2,924, Ripple waited for police in the lobby, telling a guard he was the “guy he was looking for.”

Court records indicate Ripple wrote the robbery note in front of his wife and told her he would rather be in jail than at home.

The Kansas City Star reports Ripple told the judge Tuesday that heart surgery left him depressed and unlike himself before he robbed the bank.

