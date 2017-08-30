K9 shot in line of duty airlifted to animal hospital

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — A K9 who was shot and injured in the line of duty is now on the road to recovery.

Photos posted to Twitter by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show Tess being taken off the helicopter and into the hospital. Police said she is now in stable condition.

Washington COSO (Utah) #K9 officer shot in the line of duty transported to Vegas for surgery this morning. Now in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/cSOJ6Ojywy — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 30, 2017

Tess does appear to be doing better now, as she was also photographed standing, although her leg was bandaged.

According to KUTV, Tess was shot in an overnight incident where a man was reported to have assaulted a person and stole their truck. After a pursuit by police, the suspect reportedly crashed into a home and refused to get out of the truck.

After a 30 minute stand-off, officials said Tess jumped into the truck and was shot.

Officers then fired their weapons and shot the suspect several times. His condition is currently unknown.

