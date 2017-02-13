K-9 officer shows puppy love to handler in official photo shoot

(WSVN) - Officers and their K-9 partners are known to have a strong bond on the job, but outtakes from a law enforcement agency’s photo shoot proves how close the pairs can be.

Officer Levi Knach with the Law Enforcement Division of Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources and his K-9 Kenobi sat down to have their official department photos taken. But Kenobi wanted to be affectionate and show some puppy love to his partner.

Indiana State Parks posted a series of photos showing the pair, with three out of the four pictures showing Kenobi nuzzling or licking Knach, leaving his hat askew as the officer cracks a smile. The dog eventually got down to business, looking straight at the camera and striking a serious pose.

“Kenobi is cute, but make no mistake – he is a trained, working officer and can track people and locate a variety of objects,” the Facebook post said.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.