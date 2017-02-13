K-9 officer shows puppy love to handler in official photo shoot

Photos courtesy: Indiana State Parks/FacebookPhotos courtesy: Indiana State Parks/Facebook

(WSVN) - Officers and their K-9 partners are known to have a strong bond on the job, but outtakes from a law enforcement agency’s photo shoot proves how close the pairs can be.

Officer Levi Knach with the Law Enforcement Division of Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources and his K-9 Kenobi sat down to have their official department photos taken. But Kenobi wanted to be affectionate and show some puppy love to his partner.

Indiana State Parks posted a series of photos showing the pair, with three out of the four pictures showing Kenobi nuzzling or licking Knach, leaving his hat askew as the officer cracks a smile. The dog eventually got down to business, looking straight at the camera and striking a serious pose.

“Kenobi is cute, but make no mistake – he is a trained, working officer and can track people and locate a variety of objects,” the Facebook post said.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus