‘Just leave her’: Police arrest mother accused of purposefully leaving toddler at store

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (WSVN) – A woman allegedly abandoned her child in a California grocery store and told the person who returned the child, “Just leave her.”

According to NBC 7 San Diego, the 31-year-old mother, Chiengkham “Cindy” Vilaysane, was caught on surveillance cameras, Monday, leaving her 2-year-old toddler behind at Food 4 Less, a Riverside grocery store.

Riverside Police said a Good Samaritan found the toddler in the store and brought her back to Vilaysane, when the 31-year-old allegedly said, “Oh, just leave her.”

Police were called shortly after and went searching for the mother while the child was held in custody of Child Protective Services. “It’s just tragic,” said Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department to NBC 7. “It’s hard to imagine any parent to just walk away a young person like this in a crowded grocery store.”

Officials said a Chase bank employee recognized Vilaysane, asked for her identification and called police.

Vilaysane was arrested, Tuesday, and may face charges of child endangerment and child abandonment.

