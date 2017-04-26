Jimmy John’s holding $1 sub day on May 2nd

Photo: Fox News

(WSVN) - Get your stomach ready for a freaky-fast (and freaky-cheap) meal!

Jimmy John’s announced that participating restaurants will sell subs for just $1 between 4 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Eligible subs include their 8-inch ham, roast beef, tuna, turkey, Italian, and veggie subs. Click here for a menu; only subs 1-6 are eligible for the promotion.

The sandwich chain says customers should check with their local store to see if it is a participating location.

