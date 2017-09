(WSVN) - Yom Kippur, the holiest time of the year for the Jewish Faith, begins at sundown.

The “Day of Atonement” is observed with 25 hours of no eating or drinking. Observers pray as a means to repent for the sins of the past year and to ask for forgiveness.

The fast is broken with a festive meal Saturday at sundown.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.