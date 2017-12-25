JetBlue plane skids off taxiway after landing at Boston airport

BOSTON (WSVN) — It was a tricky touchdown for a passenger jet at Logan International Airport in Boston, Monday night.

According to airline officials, JetBlue Flight 50, which was coming in from Savannah, Georgia, was coming for a landing. After the aircraft touched down, it went off the taxiway and ended up in the grass.

No passengers were hurt.

Photos and videos posted on social media show travelers coming down the stairs and boarding buses to return to the terminal.

In a statement, a JetBlue spokesperson described the difficult landing.

NEW: .@JetBlue issuing statement about a plane landing at Logan tonight. It was a rough ride for passengers on board. The plane went off the runway for a brief period. #7News pic.twitter.com/gU2t1FX5SM — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) December 26, 2017

The conditions at the airport have been icy all day because of a winter snow storm that is battering the Northeast.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.