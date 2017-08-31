J.J. Watt’s Harvey relief fundraiser surpasses $10 million goal

HOUSTON (WSVN) — Houston Texans’ defensive end J.J. Watt’s Harvey relief fundraiser has now surpassed its $10 million goal.

Watt began his fundraiser Sunday evening, with an original goal of $200,000, according to Fox 26. The fundraiser took off, garnering millions as the floodwaters in Texas rose.

By Wednesday, his revised goal of $6 million was met, so he upped the ante on the wildly-successful page, aiming for $10 million.

Over 116,000 donors, including celebrities and professional athletes, blew past that new goal, raising $12.2 million as of Thursday evening.

To donate to Watt’s fundraiser, click here.

