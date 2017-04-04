(WSVN) - The day ice cream aficionados have been waiting for has finally arrived. It’s Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops worldwide!

In order to give back to their devoted fans, Ben & Jerry’s will be giving away free ice cream cones at a host of locations between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., for one day only, on April 4.

The rules of #FreeConeDay are simple. You show up, you get a free cone. Find a Scoop Shop: https://t.co/BOrk2Px8yj pic.twitter.com/XU3FGOKXrw — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 4, 2017

Some of the stores in South Florida participating in the promotion are the Coral Gables scoop shop, located at 80 Aragon Ave., the Royal Oaks scoop shop, located at 15484 N.W. 77th Court and the Hallandale Beach scoop shop, located at 1723 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

For a full list of participating Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops in South Florida, click here.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your classmates, coworkers or friends and head on out to your local Ben & Jerry’s!

