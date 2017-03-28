Italy considers paid ‘menstrual leave’ for women

(WSVN) - Italy is considering offering paid ‘menstrual leave’ to women who experience painful periods. If passed, it would make Italy the first Western country to do so.

The measure is currently under consideration in Italy’s parliament, and would require companies to give three paid days off each month to women who suffer from bad cramps.

Several Eastern countries, including Japan and Indonesia, have similar legislation already in place.

While some praised the proposed law, the Washington Post reports that others fear the measure would backfire, potentially penalizing women in the workforce and encouraging employers to hire men instead.

