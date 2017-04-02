ITALY (WSVN) — Italian Police have added a new cruiser to their fleet, but it it’s not just any car.

People on the streets of Northern Italy will soon be able to see police driving a Lamborghini Huracan. With a top speed of 201 mph, criminals won’t be able to run or hide.

According to FOX 5, the cruiser will come with a standard cop-issue gun holster, portable extinguisher, VHF police radio and an on-board policer tablet computer.

This isn’t the first Lamborghini to be utilized by Italian police. Since 2015, another Huracan cruiser has been on the streets of Rome, and a Lamborghini Gallardo will be retired when the new vehicle comes into service.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.