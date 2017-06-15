IRS warns against new phone scam demanding immediate payment

PHOENIX (WSVN) — The IRS is warning citizens against a new twist on an old scam involving scammers posing as IRS employees and demanding immediate payment.

According to the IRS, the scammer will call, claiming to be from the IRS. The caller will then claim that two certified letters were sent to the victim, but they were returned as undeliverable.

The scammer will then threaten the victim with arrest if they don’t make a payment with a prepaid debit card. The scammer will also warn the victim not to contact their tax preparer, an attorney or their local IRS office.

The IRS said they will never call and demand for payment, they will never threaten to bring in local law enforcement and they will never ask for credit or debit card information over the phone.

For more information on avoiding typical scams involving the IRS, click here.

