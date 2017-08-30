Irma becomes Category 2 hurricane, may intensify

MIAMI (WSVN) - Tropical Storm Irma has been upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, Thursday.
As of 11 a.m., Hurricane Irma is 650 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving west-northwest at 10 miles per hour, with maximum sustained wind speeds at 100 mph.
Irma is rapidly intensifying and may become a major Category 3 hurricane by Thursday night.
