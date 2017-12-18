Iraq War vet pleads for return of stolen service dog

CONCORD, N.H. (WSVN) — An Iraq War veteran said she was attacked by a man who then stole her service dog.

Ashley McCall said she had just put her 3-year-old pit bull, Jax, in her car after taking him for a walk. She was about to go run some errands when she said a man approached her and started asking her questions about Jax.

“He starts asking me questions about what kind of dog he was, what his name was and then wanted to see the dog. And I told him, I really need to get going,” said McCall.

McCall said the man then reached for her car’s door handle and opened it. McCall said she shut the door and he shoved her onto the ground. The suspect then grabbed Jax and got into an awaiting silver Ford Focus. McCall said the man then threw Jax’s service vest and leash out of the car before taking off.

“I’m screaming at him, this is my dog, what are you doing, you can’t do this! He just takes off,” said McCall.

McCall’s husband Christopher said Jax is trained to help his wife with anxiety and depression.

“He is a provider of unconditional love,” she told Fox News. “Jax helps calm me when anxious. Could really use him now.”

The couple is offering a $500 reward for Jax’s return.

