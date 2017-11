(WSVN) - Some iPhone X users have noticed a problem with their devices in cold temperatures.

People have complained that their touchscreens become unresponsive when they step outside in temperatures colder than 35 degrees.

The problem lasts several seconds.

Apple says it’s working on a fix.

