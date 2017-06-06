iPhone users, get ready for Do Not Disturb — while driving

(WSVN) - A new iPhone feature will silence notifications, like texts, while driving, Apple confirmed Monday.

According to CNN, Apple announced at their 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference that the new iOS 11 will introduce “Do Not Disturb While Driving.” iPhones connected to a car via Bluetooth or cable will silence notifications from iMessage and certain news apps, for instance, during drives.

However, if your car doesn’t support USB or Bluetooth, don’t fret: Apple said iPhones will be tracked via a satellite while the mode is on that will determine whether the user is driving or not.

A feature within this Do Not Disturb mode will allow those who text the driver to receive an automated reply that states they’re driving and cannot respond right now.

The iPhone screen will be locked to prevent drivers from using their apps while driving, CNN reports. Passengers will be allowed to use the phone once they disable the mode themselves.

So what will be allowed while driving in this mode? Apple Maps and other navigation apps, like Google Maps, will work, but not without a bit of difficulty, CNN said.

This latest move by Apple is one way the company is responding to distracted driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says eight people are killed each day in crashes that involve “texting and driving.”

