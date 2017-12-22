iPhone owners sue Apple for intentionally slowing down devices

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Just a day after Apple admitted to slowing down older model iPhones, a group of iPhone users proposed a class-action lawsuit against the tech company.

According to USA Today, the proposed class-action breach-of-contract suit was filed by two consumers through a Los Angeles lawyer. The pair said they never consented to Apple slowing down their phones.

Apple said the reason for slowing down older model phones was to update software that would prevent unexpected shutdowns.

“As a result of Defendant’s wrongful actions, Plaintiffs and Class Members had their phone slowed down, and thereby it interfered with Plaintiffs’ and Class Members’ use or possession of their iPhones,” the lawsuit reads according to the lawsuit obtained by WCBS.

Apple didn’t respond to requests for comment about the lawsuit.

