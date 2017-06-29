iPhone celebrates 10th birthday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hey Siri, wish my iPhone a “Happy Birthday.”

Apple is celebrating the 10th birthday of the iPhone, Thursday. The popular smartphone hit store shelves on this day back in 2007.

The original iPhone had no camera, flash or video recording capabilities. iMessages with pictures and copy/paste features were, also, nonexistent.

However, the iPhone was the first phone to have a touch screen and no physical keyboard.

Apple is not done innovating, with the iPhone 8 set to be released in September.

