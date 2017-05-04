Instructor accidentally shoots man in gun training class

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Police say a Detroit-area firearms instructor accidentally shot and wounded a man attending a gun training class.

Livonia Police Detective Capt. Robert Nenciarini tells MLive.com that the man was shot Saturday at a gun range west of Detroit.

Nenciarini says the 44-year-old instructor was conducting a class for people seeking concealed pistol licenses when he “pulled his gun out of its holster, pointed it at the door separating the two classrooms and fired a round.”

A 39-year-old Detroit man in another classroom was struck in both legs.

The instructor has not been arrested but could face charges in the shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.