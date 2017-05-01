Impatient mom pulls gun on barber during child’s haircut

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WSVN) — There’s impatience… and then there’s this.

A woman pulled a gun on a barber because her son’s $6 haircut was taking too long, Fox 32 reports.

The incident happened April 14 at a barber school in Cleveland, Ohio.

“I got two clips, I’ll pop you,” the woman told the female barber as she brandished the weapon.

After the haircut was complete, the woman left with her two children.

Police have not yet identified the woman, and released the video to ask for the public’s help.

