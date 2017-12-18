‘I’m not sorry’: Man faces life in prison for killing girlfriend’s molester

(WSVN) - A Louisiana man who killed his girlfriend’s molester said he isn’t sorry for what he did.

According to The Advocate, 23-year-old Jace Crehan faces a mandatory life sentence for his part in 2015 murder of 47-year-old Robert Noce Jr. A jury found him guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday, after deliberating for just an hour.

Prosecutors said Crehan confessed to strangling and stabbing Noce, and then putting his body inside a 55-gallon container. His girlfriend, Brittany Monk, also participated in the killing.

Noce was a former boyfriend of Monk’s mother and raised her for about 10 years, molesting her while she was a child. The Advocate reports he pleaded no contest to the molestation just 13 days before he was killed, and had been sentenced to five years of probation.

During the investigation, Crehan said the justice system had “failed” his girlfriend and he didn’t want her to suffer any longer.

Crehan reportedly said his initial intention was not to kill Noce, but to tie him up and beat him “for him to feel the fear that she felt.” But after choking him unconscious, Crehan said Noce awoke and lunged for Monk, so he stabbed Noce with the knife she retrieved from the kitchen.

“I feel a lot better. It’s not regret,” Crehan added. “Is it remorse? I’m not sorry for what I did.”

Crehan said he told his girlfriend, “I know what I did wasn’t wrong.”

Crehan is scheduled to be sentenced in January. Monk pleaded guilty to manslaughter and faces up to 40 years in prison.

