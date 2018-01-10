IKEA encourages women to pee on new advertisement

(WSVN) - IKEA is making a splash with its latest magazine advertisement by asking women to pee on it to uncover a discount code.

While it sounds a bit gross and unconventional, peeing on this ad will get expecting mommies a discount on a brand new crib. The discount code will only reveal itself to women who are pregnant.

According to Adweek, Swedish ad agency Åkestam Holst joined forces with Mercene Labs to create the ad, which uses a technology similar to that of a pregnancy-test.

Åkestam Holst said in a statement: “In order to make the interactive functions of this ad work in reality, we had to make several technical advancements. The pregnancy test strip was used as a starting point.”

Unfortunately, the advertisement is only inside Swedish magazine “Amelia,” which is not distributed in the U.S.

