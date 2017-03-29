IHOP server helps feed disabled customer in touching photo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WSVN) — A waiter’s act of kindness is warming hearts across social media.

Keshia Dotson said she was at an IHOP in Springfield, Illinois when she spotted a touching moment that she decided to photograph, Fox 32 reports.

“I witnessed a very touching moment involving one of your servers,” Dotson wrote to IHOP on Facebook. “A man and disabled women were dining and your server sat down with them and proceeded to help feed the disabled woman while her companion enjoyed his food. My faith in humanity has been restored a little today.”

USA Today reports that the waiter, identified as Joe Thomas, has worked at the restaurant for 11 years. Thomas said the woman suffers from Huntington disease, which progressively breaks down nerve cells in the brain.

He says he serves the couple every week, and decided to start helping after he noticed that the husband would always feed his wife first while his food would get cold.

“I didn’t really offer. I just started doing it,” Thomas told CBS News. “I told the gentleman to ‘Sit down, eat your food. I got her.’”

Once Dotson’s post on IHOP’s Facebook page went viral, one of Thomas’s co-workers chimed in on the comments, saying he “does this every time” he serves the couple.

