IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day, offers free short stacks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Flapjacks, silver dollars, short stacks — however you call them, fans of pancakes will be pleased on Tuesday morning.

National Pancake Day is being celebrated at IHOP locations across the nation, with a free short stack of pancakes being offered to any patron willing to donate money to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

RT if you gonna be out here celebrating National Pancake Day!!! #NATLPancakeDay pic.twitter.com/sFNcRPjF38 — IHOP (@IHOP) March 7, 2017

The donations will also go towards the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

IHOP requires each guest to dine-in, and limit to one short stack per person.

The celebration will last at IHOP locations from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

IHOP’s goal is to raise $3.5 million this year.

