IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day, offers free short stacks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Flapjacks, silver dollars, short stacks — however you call them, fans of pancakes will be pleased on Tuesday morning.
National Pancake Day is being celebrated at IHOP locations across the nation, with a free short stack of pancakes being offered to any patron willing to donate money to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.
The donations will also go towards the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
IHOP requires each guest to dine-in, and limit to one short stack per person.
The celebration will last at IHOP locations from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
IHOP’s goal is to raise $3.5 million this year.
