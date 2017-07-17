IHOP celebrates 59th anniversary with 59 cent pancakes

MIAMI (WSVN) - Breakfast-giant IHOP is celebrating their 59th anniversary, Tuesday, with 59 cent pancakes.

According to a spokesperson, IHOP will celebrate being open since 1958 by giving its customers a 59 cent short stack of buttermilk pancakes. The promotion, which runs for only one day, will be honored at every IHOP location in the U.S.

TAKE A MENTAL 📸SCREENSHOT! Celebrate our 59th Anniversary on 7/18 with 59¢ pancakes! 7AM-7PM. Dine-in. Participation varies. 1 per person pic.twitter.com/0AuAMahAVn — IHOP (@IHOP) July 7, 2017

Make sure to get your pancakes while they’re hot, as pancakes will only be 59 cents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

