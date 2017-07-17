IHOP celebrates 59th anniversary with 59 cent pancakes

MIAMI (WSVN) - Breakfast-giant IHOP is celebrating their 59th anniversary, Tuesday, with 59 cent pancakes.
According to a spokesperson, IHOP will celebrate being open since 1958 by giving its customers a 59 cent short stack of buttermilk pancakes. The promotion, which runs for only one day, will be honored at every IHOP location in the U.S.
Make sure to get your pancakes while they’re hot, as pancakes will only be 59 cents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
