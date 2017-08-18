Idaho boy makes prosthetic finger for neighbor

BOISE, Id. (WSVN) — After Daniel Haney lost part of his finger in an accident, he received a helping hand from his young neighbor.

Haney works as a mechanic, and was injured after a car engine fell on him, Fox 13 reports.

When his 12-year-old neighbor Trevin Edwards found out about the accident, he wanted to help Haney so he could continue working.

Trevin got to work making a a prosthetic finger out of a piece of piping and a wooden dowel, which helps to protect the nub of the injured finger and allows Haney to still work on machines.

“He’s got more heart in his little in his little pinky then most of us do in our whole body,” Haney said. “He’s an amazing young man.”

Trevin said he isn’t finished; he’s been modifying the prosthetic to make it fit more comfortably, and says he plans to paint it.

And he’s not stopping there. The budding engineer says he wants to help out other amputees as well.

“There is certain people now that can’t afford the prosthetics that you have to buy,” he said. “And they can’t do anything. And so, if I can take this somewhere one day, I wanna try to do something.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.