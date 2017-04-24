Husband keeps wife company while she battles cancer

(WSVN) - Most wedding vows include the phrase “in sickness and in health.” One husband is proving he took that vow to heart as his wife battles cancer.

Mackenna Newman shared a photo she took of her father sitting outside of his bedroom at a makeshift desk, looking into the cracked open door. According to her tweet, Newman’s mother has to be isolated because of her cancer treatments.

My mom has to stay in her room in isolation for her cancer radiation so my dad set up a desk at her door to keep her company and I'm crying pic.twitter.com/rucH9HfDvk — kenna (@mackenna_newman) April 14, 2017

“My mom has to stay in her room in isolation for her cancer radiation, so my dad set up a desk at her door to keep her company and I’m crying,” Newman wrote.

The tweet quickly started to spread on social media, with more than 7,000 retweets and 9,500 likes.

(H/T Fox 13)

