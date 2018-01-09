Husband and wife win $1M prizes in separate contests

RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has won a $1 million jackpot in the state lottery just months after his wife won her own $1 million prize in a different contest.

Lottery officials say Robert Goodwin, of Randolph, won the money Monday after buying a $5 instant ticket for the $1,000,000 Platinum Payout game. He chose to accept the lump sum prize totaling about $650,000.

His wife, Jane Goodwin, won $1 million in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes in August.

The Goodwins says they will use their winnings to buy a home in a community where they won’t have to shovel snow.

