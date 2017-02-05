Hubble Telescope captures death of a star

(WSVN) - NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured spectacular images of the death of a star.

The telescope captured a star going through rapid transformation from a red giant into a planetary nebula.

In doing so, it sheds its outer layers of gas and dust out into the surrounding space.

According to NASA, the gasses shown are traveling at about 621,371 miles per hour.

Astronomers said the Calabash Nebula is a perfect example of the death of a star similar to our own sun.

