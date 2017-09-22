How to help the victims of Hurricane Maria, Mexico earthquake

After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and an earthquake shook Mexico, many organizations are stepping up to help the areas recover.

The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration has set up a phone line and email regarding Maria.

For General Information and Assistance:

Individuals seeking information or assistance should direct their communications to the following:

Phone: 202-800-3133

Email: maria1@prfaa.pr.gov

To Make Donations and Volunteer:

Individuals and organizations wishing to make donations and or volunteer should direct their communications to the following:

Phone: 202-800-3134

Email: maria2@prfaa.pr.gov

For online monetary donations, please visit:

UnitedforPuertoRico.com

http://prfaa.pr.gov/unitedforpuertorico/

The Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce of South Florida is also organizing a Hurricane Maria relief drive for the island on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information on that drive, click here.

UNICEF is accepting monetary donations for Maria victims in Puerto Rico, as well as donations for Hurricane Irma victims and the victims of the Mexico earthquakes. To donate, click here.

Save the Children is also accepting donations. To donate to the fund for Puerto Rico, click here. To donate to the fund for Mexico, click here.

Direct Relief is accepting donations for both the earthquake victims and victims in Puerto Rico. To choose where to send your donation, select which program you would like to support from the drop down menu. For more information, click here.

Help is also needed for victims of Hurricane Irma. For more information on how you can help Irma victims, click here.

