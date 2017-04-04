How to score free chips and guac from Chipotle

(WSVN) - Do you ever find yourself wondering at Chipotle, “Why is guac extra?” Well, we have good news for you. Until April 7, if you play this Chipotle video game, you will get free chips and guacamole.

While supplies last, every person who plays Chipotle’s newest video game, Spot The Imposter, will receive one offer for a free order of chips and guacamole with the purchase of a regular-priced Chipotle entrée item.

Spot the not. Play #SpotTheImposter to score FREE Chips & Guac w/purchase and a chance at Burritos for a Year. https://t.co/6Knje87LnC pic.twitter.com/JUbAhjyXkp — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 4, 2017

In order to get your free coupon, simply play their Spot the Imposter game before April 7 and click on Natamycin. At the end of the game, you will receive a coupon for free chips and guac sent straight to your phone via text.

Your free chips and guacamole coupon will be valid through April 30.

Happy scooping!

