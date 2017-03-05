How to act when stopped by police? Illinois has some tips

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawmakers in several states want to require driver’s education courses to teach motorists about proper traffic-stop behavior. Most bills don’t legislate what that behavior should be, but Illinois’ 2017 “Rules of the Road” handbook published last month offers some do’s and don’ts:

slow down and safely pull over to the right-hand shoulder or nearest safe location.

keep both hands clearly in sight on the steering wheel until the police officer instructs otherwise.

be prepared for an officer to approach your vehicle from either side.

do not exit your vehicle until asked to do so, since getting out may be viewed as aggressive behavior.

when asked for your driver’s license and proof of insurance, say where they are, then follow the officer’s instructions.

don’t debate with the officer about the reason for the stop or a ticket. There will be time in court to defend yourself.

don’t be uncooperative, and don’t resist if taken into custody.

expect the officer to treat you with dignity and respect. Report any inappropriate behavior to the officer’s superiors.

