Houston students to receive 3 free meals per day during school year

HOUSTON (WSVN) — Students in Houston will be eating three meals daily for free this year after the school district secured funding to help families recovering from Harvey.

The Houston Independent School District received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture, as well as the Texas Department of Agriculture, to waive the required application process for the national school lunch and breakfast program.

Fox 26 reports this will allow all 218,000 students to eat all school meals for free for the 2017-18 school year.

In addition to the free breakfast and lunch, the district says they will be providing dinner meals as well.

School district officials said they wanted to help give families one less thing to worry about, allowing their money to go toward recovery efforts.

