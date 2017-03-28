Homeowner’s son shoots, kills 3 burglars with AR-15; getaway driver arrested

(WSVN) - An Oklahoma homeowner says his son shot and killed three men when they broke into their house.

Fox 25 reports that the incident happened Monday afternoon in Broken Arrow, near Tulsa. Wagoner County Sheriff’s spokesman Nick Mahoney said the three suspects broke in through a glass door in the back, intending to burglarize the home.

“They were dressed in black, all had masks on, and all had gloves on,” Mahoney said.

That’s when the suspects encountered the homeowner’s 23-year-old son, who told police he exchanged words with the men before he opened fire with his AR-15. Mahoney said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was in self-defense, with one suspect armed with a knife and another with brass knuckles.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found two suspects who died in the kitchen, and a third who ran from the home but collapsed and died in the driveway.

Investigators have not identified anyone involved, but said the deceased suspects were between 16 and 18 years old.

Hours after the shooting, police arrested the suspects’ getaway driver, 21-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez, charging her with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree burglary.

