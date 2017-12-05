Homeless good Samaritan buys home with money from fundraiser

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WSVN) — A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he saved.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr. says on his GoFundMe page that he bought a home over the weekend.

“The feeling is indescribable and it [is] all thanks to the support and generosity that each and every one of you has shown. I’ll continue to thank you every single day for the rest of my life,” he wrote.

Kate McClure, of Florence Township, New Jersey, ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night. Bobbitt walked a few blocks to buy her fuel. She didn’t have money to repay the Marine veteran, so she created the online fundraiser page as a thank you. The fundraiser has raised more than $397,000.

Bobbitt says he’s donating some of his money to a grade school student who is helping another homeless veteran.

Bobbitt has also launched his own Instagram under @johnnys__journey.

Can’t wait to get my own little buddy! A post shared by Johnny Bobbitt Jr. (@johnnys__journey) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:05am PST

