HIV-positive school aide accused of sexually assaulting children faces 119 counts

An HIV-positive former Maryland school aide and track coach has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting several students and recording some of the abuse on video, including on school property, authorities said.

LA PLATA, Md. (WSVN) — An HIV-positive teacher’s aide and track coach accused of sexually assaulting several young boys now faces 119 counts of various charges.

According to Fox 5 DC, the Charles County State Attorney’s Office announced the charges against 30-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell, Monday afternoon.

Bell faces:

12 counts of child sexual abuse

38 counts of second-degree sex offense

2 counts of third-degree sex offense

2 counts of second-degree assault

44 counts of filming child pornography

2 counts of solicitation of a minor

5 counts displaying obscene matter to a minor

3 counts of transmitting or attempting to transmit HIV virus to another

5 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

1 distribution of marijuana

According to officials, there were at least 24 victims, with 13 identified. Authorities said Bell sexually assaulted the students while not wearing protection.

According to Fox 5 DC, officials said only two of the victims were tested for HIV. Both tests came back negative.

According to investigators, a concerned parent checked her child’s phone and found inappropriate text messages in connection to Bell. Authorities launched an investigation and Bell was removed from his teaching position.

Investigators said they believed there could be more victims. Authorities urged parents whose children may have had contact with Bell to talk with them.

The FBI established a hotline for anyone with concerns about their children relating to the case. That number is 1-800-225-5324.

