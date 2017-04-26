Hilton to hire 20,000 veterans by 2020

(WSVN) - Hilton Hotels and Resorts will be hiring an additional 20,000 veterans and family members by the year 2020, the company announced Wednesday.

“We realized a few years back that we were gonna be having veterans that were coming back,” said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton. “We wanted to be part of a solution for making sure they have a great life to come back to.”

This comes after Hilton made 10,000 military hires in 2013, as part of their Operation: Opportunity,

Hilton’s website states “Veterans and Spouses are a natural fit at Hilton because of our shared values like leadership, integrity and teamwork.”

These hires also come after Hilton announced plans to hire full-time work-from-home associates in 29 states, including Florida.

For more information on Operation: Opportunity, go to http://jobs.hilton.com/military.

